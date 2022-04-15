KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $42.91 Million

Analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) will report sales of $42.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $42.60 million and the highest is $43.22 million. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust posted sales of $38.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will report full year sales of $172.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $167.10 million to $176.99 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $198.09 million, with estimates ranging from $170.40 million to $225.78 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover KKR Real Estate Finance Trust.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.16. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 54.19% and a return on equity of 8.53%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $23.50 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.70.

Shares of KREF traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.01. The stock had a trading volume of 368,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,552. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a fifty-two week low of $19.25 and a fifty-two week high of $23.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 465.17, a quick ratio of 465.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.19%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.18%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 19.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,558,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,809 shares in the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $4,909,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 4th quarter worth $4,834,000. GFS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 172.9% during the 4th quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 334,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,971,000 after buying an additional 212,025 shares during the period. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 4th quarter worth $3,706,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

