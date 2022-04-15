KL Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:KLAQW) Short Interest Up 163.9% in March

KL Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:KLAQW – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,000 shares, an increase of 163.9% from the March 15th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAQW traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.22. 7,799 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,235. KL Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $1.19.

