Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Position Increased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 148,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $9,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 57.6% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

KNX stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.05. 1,342,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,339,075. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.22 and a twelve month high of $62.29. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.18. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is presently 10.81%.

In related news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $108,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 2,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total transaction of $115,577.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KNX has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Susquehanna raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Stephens lowered their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.06.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

