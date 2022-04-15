Komodo Price Hits $0.49 on Top Exchanges (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.49 or 0.00001203 BTC on popular exchanges. Komodo has a market cap of $63.85 million and approximately $402,386.00 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Komodo has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $146.04 or 0.00360823 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.28 or 0.00087159 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.95 or 0.00096228 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004376 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00006939 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000215 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,173,887 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com . The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Komodo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.