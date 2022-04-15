Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) Short Interest Update

Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, an increase of 207.7% from the March 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Konica Minolta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS KNCAY traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,609. Konica Minolta has a 52 week low of $7.70 and a 52 week high of $11.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 64.75 and a beta of 0.97.

Konica Minolta, Inc engages in digital workplace, professional print, healthcare, and industrial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells multi-functional peripherals, digital printing systems, and related consumables, as well as IT and printing solutions and services.

