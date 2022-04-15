Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:AHODF) Price Target Raised to €31.00

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:AHODF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Barclays from €30.00 ($32.61) to €31.00 ($33.70) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize stock opened at 30.66 on Monday. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a twelve month low of 26.54 and a twelve month high of 35.55.
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile
