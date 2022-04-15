Kurita Water Industries (OTCMKTS:KTWIY) Trading Down 5.2%

Kurita Water Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTWIY – Get Rating) shares fell 5.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as 67.38 and last traded at 67.38. 215 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 2,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at 71.09.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Kurita Water Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 4,800.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 21st.

Kurita Water Industries Ltd. provides various water treatment solutions in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The Water Treatment Chemicals segment offers boiler water treatment chemicals, cooling water treatment chemicals, wastewater treatment chemicals, process treatment chemicals, reverse osmosis membrane water treatment chemicals, automobile paint booth chemicals, biomass generation related chemicals, civil engineering and construction related chemicals, marine vessel related water treatment chemicals, chemical dosing systems/chemical dosing control systems, and packaged contract services.

