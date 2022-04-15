Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $139.71

Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS.A – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$139.71 and last traded at C$139.71, with a volume of 2678 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$141.03.

Separately, National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Lassonde Industries from C$190.00 to C$172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$970.62 million and a PE ratio of 12.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$147.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$156.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.85, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also offers cranberry sauces; and develops, manufactures, and markets specialty food products, including fondue broths and sauces, packaged corn-on-the-cob, and pasta sauces.

