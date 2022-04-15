Laurentian Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA)

Laurentian Bank of Canada reiterated their buy rating on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$59.00 price objective on the stock.

ATA has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares lifted their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems to C$64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ATS Automation Tooling Systems presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$62.71.

TSE:ATA opened at C$41.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$44.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$46.77. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 12-month low of C$27.19 and a 12-month high of C$53.65.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems ( TSE:ATA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$546.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$514.00 million. Research analysts forecast that ATS Automation Tooling Systems will post 2.2172996 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

