Lawrence I. Rosen Buys 40,417 Shares of JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) Stock

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Rating) major shareholder Lawrence I. Rosen bought 40,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.52 per share, for a total transaction of $546,437.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,873,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,323,622.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

JAKKS Pacific stock opened at $14.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $138.57 million, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 2.30. JAKKS Pacific, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.83 and a fifty-two week high of $16.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.66.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $187.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.70 million. JAKKS Pacific had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 83.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.80) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that JAKKS Pacific, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on JAKK. StockNews.com began coverage on JAKKS Pacific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JAKKS Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of JAKKS Pacific from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of JAKKS Pacific from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAKK. Benefit Street Partners LLC increased its stake in JAKKS Pacific by 372.6% in the third quarter. Benefit Street Partners LLC now owns 1,356,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,600 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in JAKKS Pacific in the third quarter valued at $1,630,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in JAKKS Pacific by 624.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 133,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 115,200 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in JAKKS Pacific by 36.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 331,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after acquiring an additional 88,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in JAKKS Pacific by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 268,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 57,527 shares during the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JAKKS Pacific Company Profile (Get Rating)

JAKKS Pacific, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of toys, consumables, electronics, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and other consumer products. It operates through the following business segments: Toys and Consumer Products and Halloween. The Toys and Consumer Products segment includes action figures, vehicles, play sets, plush products, dolls, electronic products, construction toys, infant and pre-school toys, child-sized and hand held role play toys and everyday costume play, foot to floor ride-on vehicles, wagons, novelty toys, seasonal and outdoor products, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and related products, and makeup and skincare products.

