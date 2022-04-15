Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) Short Interest Update

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decrease of 67.7% from the March 15th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:LGI traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.67. 47,868 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,618. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.32. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $16.22 and a 52 week high of $22.32.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.1247 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.47%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 100,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 276,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,546,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

