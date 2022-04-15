Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) Short Interest Update

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decrease of 67.7% from the March 15th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of NYSE:LGI traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.67. 47,868 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,618. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.32. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $16.22 and a 52 week high of $22.32.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.1247 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.47%.
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund (LGI)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
- UiPath Stock is Nearing Rock Bottom Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.