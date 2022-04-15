Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NYSE LEJU opened at $0.59 on Monday. Leju has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $2.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.64 and its 200-day moving average is $0.87.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Leju stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,442 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Leju were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises websites covering 391 cities and various mobile applications.

