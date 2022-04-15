Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.800-$4.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.750. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

LEN opened at $76.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.94. The company has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.53. Lennar has a one year low of $73.01 and a one year high of $117.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 9.51.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lennar will post 16.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 25th. Lennar’s payout ratio is 11.75%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Lennar from $108.00 to $89.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price target on Lennar from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Lennar from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lennar from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $110.27.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $338,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Lennar by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 3,079 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Lennar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $433,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $504,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Lennar by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,616 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

About Lennar (Get Rating)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.