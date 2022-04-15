Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.500-$1.560 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.40 billion-$6.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.45 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LEVI. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.08.

Levi Strauss & Co. stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,791,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,971,334. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.45. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1-year low of $17.34 and a 1-year high of $30.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 27.03%.

In other news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 14,602 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total transaction of $316,425.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer A. Sey sold 28,432 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $682,368.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,125 shares of company stock worth $1,576,124 in the last 90 days. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEVI. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,869 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $153,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,370 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,941 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

