Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ:LEXX) Shares Up 16.8%

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX – Get Rating) shares shot up 16.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.83 and last traded at $3.83. 50,872,117 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 113,363% from the average session volume of 44,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.28.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.39 and a 200-day moving average of $4.63.

Get Lexaria Bioscience alerts:

Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ:LEXX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. Lexaria Bioscience had a negative net margin of 2,602.91% and a negative return on equity of 63.35%. As a group, research analysts predict that Lexaria Bioscience Corp. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lexaria Bioscience stock. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lexaria Bioscience Corp. ( NASDAQ:LEXX Get Rating ) by 15,078.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 407,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 405,001 shares during the quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. owned about 7.99% of Lexaria Bioscience worth $2,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

Lexaria Bioscience Company Profile (NASDAQ:LEXX)

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. Its patented drug delivery technology, DehydraTECH, improves the way active pharmaceutical ingredients enter the bloodstream by promoting effective oral delivery. The company's DehydraTECH has demonstrated the ability to increase bio-absorption with cannabinoids and nicotine by 5-10x and in some instances with cannabinoids by 27x compared to standard industry formulations, reduce time of onset from 1 – 2 hours to minutes, and mask unwanted tastes; and is also being evaluated for orally administered anti-viral drugs, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), PDE5 inhibitors, and others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lexaria Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexaria Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.