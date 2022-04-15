LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Hits New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $96.00 to $81.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock. LGI Homes traded as low as $88.06 and last traded at $89.38, with a volume of 2219 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.15.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BTIG Research downgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of LGI Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.50.

In related news, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 32,860 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total transaction of $3,910,011.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Maria Renna Sharpe purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $117.79 per share, for a total transaction of $117,790.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,472 shares of company stock valued at $6,362,633. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in LGI Homes by 9.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 133,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,011,000 after purchasing an additional 11,173 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in LGI Homes by 4.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,703,000 after purchasing an additional 8,520 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc increased its stake in LGI Homes by 51.5% in the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 4,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in LGI Homes by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in LGI Homes by 9.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,693,000 after purchasing an additional 5,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 14.86 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.55.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by ($0.09). LGI Homes had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $801.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 17.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LGI Homes Company Profile (NASDAQ:LGIH)

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to companies looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

