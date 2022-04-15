Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.56.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LSPD. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Lightspeed POS from $112.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Lightspeed POS from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Lightspeed POS from $110.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Lightspeed POS from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Lightspeed POS stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.47. The stock had a trading volume of 615,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,068. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.54. Lightspeed POS has a 1-year low of $19.48 and a 1-year high of $130.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -48.98.

Lightspeed POS ( NYSE:LSPD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $152.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.51 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lightspeed POS will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

