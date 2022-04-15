Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $1.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Liminal BioSciences Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel small molecule compounds for respiratory, liver and renal diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of PBI-4050, which are in clinical stage. Liminal BioSciences Inc., formerly known as Prometic Life Sciences Inc., is based in Laval, Canada. “

Shares of NASDAQ LMNL opened at $0.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.22. The firm has a market cap of $27.63 million, a P/E ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.58. Liminal BioSciences has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $6.30. The company has a quick ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Liminal BioSciences ( NASDAQ:LMNL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter. Liminal BioSciences had a net margin of 3,107.45% and a negative return on equity of 514.74%. As a group, research analysts expect that Liminal BioSciences will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Liminal BioSciences by 468.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 7,267 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Liminal BioSciences by 59.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 8,436 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Liminal BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Liminal BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 0.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule drug candidates for the treatment of patients suffering from respiratory fibrotic diseases and other fibrotic or inflammatory diseases that have high unmet medical needs.

