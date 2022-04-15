Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Position Boosted by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 546.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,903 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $4,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the third quarter worth about $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 47.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Lincoln National by 24.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.38.

NYSE LNC opened at $64.92 on Friday. Lincoln National Co. has a 12 month low of $56.41 and a 12 month high of $77.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.14.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.42). Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. Lincoln National’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.39%.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

