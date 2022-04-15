Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Purchased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $10,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Linde during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Linde by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

LIN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $312.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. HSBC raised their target price on Linde from $366.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Linde from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Societe Generale raised their target price on Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.53.

LIN traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $318.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,785,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,807,982. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $303.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $316.61. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $267.51 and a 1 year high of $352.18. The company has a market cap of $163.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.51, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.89.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.93%.

Linde Profile (Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.