LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of LIQT stock opened at $2.03 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.63. LiqTech International has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $8.58.

LiqTech International Company Profile (Get Rating)

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, and ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells ceramic silicon carbide filters and membranes for liquid filtration under the LiqTech, Cometas, and Provital brand names, which are used for the filtration of produced water, pre-filtration of reverse osmosis drinking water, industrial applications, producing clean drinking water, and pool and spa water, as well as marine scrubber wash water.

