Lisk Price Hits $2.14 on Top Exchanges (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. Over the last seven days, Lisk has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. Lisk has a market cap of $276.31 million and $4.20 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for about $2.14 or 0.00005302 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.93 or 0.00054241 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00016402 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001344 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001190 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 128,900,445 coins. The official website for Lisk is lisk.io . The official message board for Lisk is blog.lisk.io . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure. “

Lisk Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

