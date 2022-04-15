LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) CEO Sells $114,445.65 in Stock

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 4,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $114,445.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 398,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,948,912.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of LPSN stock opened at $25.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.26. LivePerson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $68.82.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $123.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.74 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 26.61% and a negative return on equity of 41.63%. Equities research analysts forecast that LivePerson, Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of LivePerson from $30.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. William Blair cut shares of LivePerson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. JP Morgan Cazenove cut LivePerson from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered LivePerson from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LivePerson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.25.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in LivePerson during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in LivePerson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in LivePerson by 249.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in LivePerson by 31.3% during the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of LivePerson by 162.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter.

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce software and Gainshare solutions. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

