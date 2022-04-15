LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Price Target Lowered to $59.00 at Raymond James

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research cut shares of LKQ from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of LKQ from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.20.

Shares of LKQ opened at $47.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.24. LKQ has a fifty-two week low of $42.36 and a fifty-two week high of $60.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.96.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. LKQ had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that LKQ will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ in the third quarter worth $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 241.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 113.7% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 3,788.9% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. 93.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

