Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $22.19 and last traded at $22.27. Approximately 718 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 10,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.38.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Logan Ridge Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

The firm has a market cap of $60.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.11 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LRFC. Mariner Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Logan Ridge Finance by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 60,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 17,919 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Logan Ridge Finance by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 173,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 52,183 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Logan Ridge Finance in the 3rd quarter worth about $734,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Logan Ridge Finance in the 3rd quarter worth about $815,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Logan Ridge Finance in the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. 16.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Logan Ridge Finance

Logan Ridge Finance Corp. is a business development company that provides capital to lower middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA ranging from $5 million to $50 million and with revenues of at least $15 million. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace, defense, education, food, logistics, manufacturing, media, health care, and consumer and business services.

