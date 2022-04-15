Logiq (OTCMKTS:WEYL) Shares Down 2.3%

Logiq, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WEYL – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.64 and last traded at $0.69. 97,319 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 311% from the average session volume of 23,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.71.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $9.24 million, a P/E ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.43.

About Logiq (OTCMKTS:WEYL)

Logiq, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce, m-commerce, and fintech business enablement solutions and services. The firm offers Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), which enables small-medium-sized businesses to create a mobile application without the need of technical knowledge, investment or background in information technology.

