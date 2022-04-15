Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN) Short Interest Down 64.9% in March

Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 261,800 shares, a decline of 64.9% from the March 15th total of 746,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 6.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LGVN shares. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Longeveron in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Longeveron in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Longeveron in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Longeveron during the third quarter worth $35,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Longeveron by 45.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 6,742 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Longeveron by 272.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 7,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Longeveron in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LGVN stock traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $9.81. 1,951,839 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,879,595. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.13 million, a PE ratio of -11.02 and a beta of -7.08. Longeveron has a twelve month low of $2.84 and a twelve month high of $45.00.

Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.23 million. Longeveron had a negative net margin of 1,305.13% and a negative return on equity of 61.46%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Longeveron will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Longeveron Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops cellular therapies for aging-related and life-threatening conditions. The company's lead investigational product is the LOMECEL-B, a cell-based therapy product that is derived from culture-expanded medicinal signaling cells that are sourced from bone marrow of young healthy adult donors.

