Lookers (LON:LOOK) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $74.99

Lookers plc (LON:LOOK – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 74.99 ($0.98) and traded as high as GBX 87.10 ($1.14). Lookers shares last traded at GBX 86.40 ($1.13), with a volume of 262,862 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 89.64 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 75.09. The firm has a market capitalization of £328.80 million and a P/E ratio of 4.64.

Get Lookers alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. This is an increase from Lookers’s previous dividend of $1.48. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th.

Lookers plc engages in the sale, hire, and maintenance of motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company engages in the sale of new and used cars and light commercial vehicles; and servicing, repair, and sale of franchised parts to customers' vehicles. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 150 franchised dealerships representing 32 manufacturers from 102 locations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lookers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lookers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.