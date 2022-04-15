Loop Capital Trims Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Target Price to $190.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOWGet Rating) had its price target lowered by Loop Capital from $240.00 to $190.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. OTR Global raised Lowe’s Companies from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $267.00 to $243.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $257.23.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $201.28 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies has a one year low of $182.08 and a one year high of $263.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $219.66 and its 200 day moving average is $231.47.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOWGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.73%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,973 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,005 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 6,529 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,812 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

