L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,200 shares, a growth of 132.2% from the March 15th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 205,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LRLCY. UBS Group increased their target price on L’Oréal from €435.00 ($472.83) to €450.00 ($489.13) in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on L’Oréal from €450.00 ($489.13) to €420.00 ($456.52) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays raised L’Oréal from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Societe Generale cut L’Oréal from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from €458.00 ($497.83) to €339.00 ($368.48) in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut L’Oréal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.20.

LRLCY stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.48. The stock had a trading volume of 105,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,216. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.46. L’Oréal has a 52-week low of $71.04 and a 52-week high of $97.48.

L'OrÃ©al SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'orÃ©al Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

