LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) Given a €781.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €781.00 ($848.91) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on MC. Royal Bank of Canada set a €780.00 ($847.83) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €800.00 ($869.57) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley set a €820.00 ($891.30) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €750.00 ($815.22) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €746.00 ($810.87) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €778.08 ($845.74).

MC opened at €640.00 ($695.65) on Tuesday. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a fifty-two week low of €195.45 ($212.45) and a fifty-two week high of €260.55 ($283.21). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €645.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of €675.20.

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

