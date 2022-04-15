M.P. Evans Group (LON:MPE) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of M.P. Evans Group (LON:MPE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,140 ($14.86) price objective on the stock.

Shares of LON MPE opened at GBX 1,040 ($13.55) on Tuesday. M.P. Evans Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 670 ($8.73) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,090 ($14.20). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 924.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 865.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.97. The stock has a market cap of £566.70 million and a P/E ratio of 8.61.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 25 ($0.33) per share. This is a boost from M.P. Evans Group’s previous dividend of $5.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. M.P. Evans Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.31%.

In related news, insider Matthew Coulson sold 2,726 shares of M.P. Evans Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 824 ($10.74), for a total transaction of £22,462.24 ($29,270.58).

M.P. Evans Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, management, and development of oil palm plantations in Indonesia. It operates through Plantation Indonesia and Property Malaysia segments. The company produces crude palm oil and palm kernels. It is also involved in the property development; and oil-palm fresh fruit bunches production businesses, as well as provision of agronomic and management consultancy services.

