Mallinckrodt (OTCMKTS:MNKKQ) Shares Up 7.4%

Mallinckrodt plc (OTCMKTS:MNKKQ – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 7.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.11. 340,260 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 240,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The stock has a market cap of $9.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.15.

Mallinckrodt Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MNKKQ)

Mallinckrodt plc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States , Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Brands and Specialty Generics. The company markets branded pharmaceutical products for autoimmune and rare diseases in the areas of neurology, rheumatology, nephrology, ophthalmology, pulmonology, and oncology; immunotherapy and neonatal respiratory critical care therapies; analgesics; cultured skin substitutes; and gastrointestinal products.

