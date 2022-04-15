Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) Announces $0.11 Dividend

Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 14th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1075 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 11.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

MRRTY stock opened at $4.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.40 and its 200-day moving average is $4.35. Marfrig Global Foods has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $5.06.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MRRTY shares. Barclays cut shares of Marfrig Global Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Itau BBA Securities cut shares of Marfrig Global Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

Marfrig Global Foods SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the food and food service industries in Brazil, the United States, Uruguay, and Argentina. It produces, processes, distributes, and sells animal-based proteins, such as beef, lamb, and fish, as well as plant-based proteins; and various other food products, including frozen vegetables, sheep, fish, and sauces.

