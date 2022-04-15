Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Trading 7.9% Higher

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) shares traded up 7.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.90 and last traded at $11.86. 522,941 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 8,606,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.99.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Marqeta from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Marqeta from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on Marqeta from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marqeta currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.38.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.72.

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $155.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.79 million. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 14.51% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. The business’s revenue was up 76.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Marqeta by 52.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 100,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 34,846 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Marqeta in the third quarter valued at about $35,961,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Marqeta by 3,487.9% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 275,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,094,000 after acquiring an additional 267,801 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Marqeta by 8.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,648,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,464,000 after acquiring an additional 131,830 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in Marqeta in the third quarter valued at about $741,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.03% of the company’s stock.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

