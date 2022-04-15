Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV trimmed its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,604 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,051 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $35,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 104,151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,881,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth $1,302,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 6,324 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MLM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $484.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $446.20.

MLM stock opened at $364.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $329.69 and a one year high of $446.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $378.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $394.38.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 21.75%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

