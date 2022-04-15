Masari (MSR) Price Hits $0.0170 on Exchanges

Masari (MSR) traded down 14.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. Masari has a total market capitalization of $272,444.92 and approximately $264.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Masari has traded down 20.6% against the US dollar. One Masari coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0170 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,426.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,031.45 or 0.07498701 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.47 or 0.00275735 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $339.00 or 0.00838564 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00014241 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.27 or 0.00092190 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $237.39 or 0.00587217 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00006923 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $145.78 or 0.00360613 BTC.

Masari Profile

Masari (MSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 16,045,916 coins. Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Masari’s official message board is forum.getmasari.org . The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Masari’s official website is getmasari.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Masari is a privacy-focused PoW cryptocurrency based on CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Masari

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Masari should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Masari using one of the exchanges listed above.

