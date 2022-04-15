Masco (NYSE:MAS) Given New $64.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on MAS. UBS Group initiated coverage on Masco in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Masco from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $72.50 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an underperform rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Masco from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Masco from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.08.

NYSE MAS opened at $49.39 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.22. The firm has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Masco has a 1 year low of $49.36 and a 1 year high of $71.06.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.04). Masco had a return on equity of 856.22% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Masco will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Masco’s payout ratio is 68.29%.

In other news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 6,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $457,053.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 43,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total transaction of $2,662,881.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,842 shares of company stock worth $5,318,773 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,229,307 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,490,722,000 after purchasing an additional 615,687 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Masco by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,502,439 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $807,701,000 after purchasing an additional 221,519 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in Masco by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,453,874 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $382,971,000 after buying an additional 315,343 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,403,661 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $308,386,000 after buying an additional 100,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Masco by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,994,603 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $280,461,000 after buying an additional 915,605 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

