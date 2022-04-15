Masco (NYSE:MAS) Lowered to “Underperform” at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $55.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $75.00.

MAS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Masco from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $72.50 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group started coverage on Masco in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Masco from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an underperform rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.08.

MAS opened at $49.39 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.35. Masco has a 1 year low of $49.36 and a 1 year high of $71.06.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.04). Masco had a return on equity of 856.22% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Masco’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Masco will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Masco’s payout ratio is 68.29%.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 21,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $1,448,906.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 43,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total value of $2,662,881.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,842 shares of company stock valued at $5,318,773. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Masco by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,229,307 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,490,722,000 after acquiring an additional 615,687 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Masco by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,502,439 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $807,701,000 after acquiring an additional 221,519 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of Masco by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,453,874 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $382,971,000 after acquiring an additional 315,343 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Masco by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,403,661 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $308,386,000 after acquiring an additional 100,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Masco by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,994,603 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $280,461,000 after acquiring an additional 915,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

