MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.78 Billion

Analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.78 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for MasTec’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.80 billion and the lowest is $1.75 billion. MasTec also posted sales of $1.78 billion during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MasTec will report full-year sales of $9.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.91 billion to $9.95 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $10.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.58 billion to $11.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MasTec.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MasTec had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter.

MTZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of MasTec from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of MasTec from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of MasTec from $130.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of MasTec from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MasTec presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTZ. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 363,864 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,607,000 after acquiring an additional 102,619 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of MasTec in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,106,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in MasTec by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in MasTec by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 26,806 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in MasTec by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,418 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares during the period. 74.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MTZ traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.75. 611,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,418. MasTec has a 1-year low of $71.85 and a 1-year high of $122.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.61.

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmissions, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

