Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Loop Capital

Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $140.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on MTCH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a buy rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Match Group from $176.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Match Group from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Match Group from $186.00 to $154.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $145.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $92.10 on Monday. Match Group has a 12 month low of $84.20 and a 12 month high of $182.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.41. The firm has a market cap of $26.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.09, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.02.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($1.13). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 69.07% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $806.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Match Group will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTCH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,719,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,566,801,000 after buying an additional 6,156,506 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter worth about $324,212,000. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 15,025,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,358,828,000 after buying an additional 1,428,188 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,972,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $778,575,000 after buying an additional 1,216,985 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 8,872,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,173,359,000 after buying an additional 1,098,413 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

