Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Matterport’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.13). The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Matterport will report full year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.47). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.23). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Matterport.
Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $27.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.14 million. Matterport’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
MTTR traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $6.94. The stock had a trading volume of 4,874,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,218,180. Matterport has a 12-month low of $5.71 and a 12-month high of $37.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.74.
In other Matterport news, CEO Raymond J. Pittman acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.61 per share, with a total value of $132,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTTR. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Matterport during the 3rd quarter valued at about $633,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Matterport during the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Matterport during the 3rd quarter valued at about $856,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Matterport in the 3rd quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Matterport in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 33.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Matterport (Get Rating)
Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitizing and indexing the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.
