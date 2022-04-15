Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Matterport’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.13). The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Matterport will report full year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.47). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.23). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Matterport.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $27.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.14 million. Matterport’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

MTTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Matterport from $38.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Matterport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Matterport from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Matterport from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Matterport from $26.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Matterport has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.54.

MTTR traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $6.94. The stock had a trading volume of 4,874,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,218,180. Matterport has a 12-month low of $5.71 and a 12-month high of $37.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.74.

In other Matterport news, CEO Raymond J. Pittman acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.61 per share, with a total value of $132,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTTR. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Matterport during the 3rd quarter valued at about $633,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Matterport during the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Matterport during the 3rd quarter valued at about $856,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Matterport in the 3rd quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Matterport in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 33.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitizing and indexing the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

