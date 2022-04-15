Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $30.60

Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $30.60 and last traded at $30.95, with a volume of 68681 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.74.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MATW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Matthews International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Matthews International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $955.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.10 and a beta of 1.11.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -183.33%.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MATW. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Matthews International by 23.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 7,580 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Matthews International by 23.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Matthews International by 21.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 3,041 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Matthews International by 8.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,347,000 after buying an additional 18,143 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Matthews International by 7.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.38% of the company’s stock.
Matthews International Company Profile (NASDAQ:MATW)
Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand solutions segment provides brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for the consumer goods and retail industries.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Matthews International (MATW)
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
- UiPath Stock is Nearing Rock Bottom Down Here
- 3 Undervalued S&P 500 Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Undervalued Easter Eggs to Watch For This Earnings Season
- Lululemon Rises On Wave Of Price Target Increases
Receive News & Ratings for Matthews International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matthews International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.