McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC reduced its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,283 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 124.5% in the 4th quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 10,592 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MKC opened at $101.57 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $77.85 and a 12 month high of $107.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.23 billion, a PE ratio of 36.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.01.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.43%.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, insider Brendan M. Foley sold 39,970 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total transaction of $3,987,407.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lisa Manzone sold 34,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total transaction of $3,308,731.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 172,442 shares of company stock worth $17,127,439. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MKC. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $96.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.80.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

