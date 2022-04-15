mdf commerce (TSE:MDF) Research Coverage Started at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of mdf commerce (TSE:MDF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a C$4.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bankshares lowered their price target on mdf commerce from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Laurentian Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$11.00 target price on shares of mdf commerce in a report on Monday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$10.42.

MDF opened at C$3.00 on Monday. mdf commerce has a 52 week low of C$2.85 and a 52 week high of C$13.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.78. The firm has a market cap of C$131.91 million and a P/E ratio of -5.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.50.

mdf commerce ( TSE:MDF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$30.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$33.13 million. Sell-side analysts expect that mdf commerce will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include strategic sourcing, ecommerce, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplace.

