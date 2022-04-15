MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MDxHealth SA is a healthcare company which provides actionable molecular diagnostic information to personalize the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. Its tests include ConfirmMDx for Prostate Cancer, SelectMDx for Prostate Cancer, PredictMDx for Glioblastoma and AssureMDx for Bladder Cancer. MDxHealth SA is based in Belgium. “

MDXH stock opened at $7.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.21. MDxHealth has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $13.17.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDXH. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MDxHealth during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MDxHealth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $344,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MDxHealth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $857,000. Finally, Bleichroeder LP purchased a new position in shares of MDxHealth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,643,000.

About MDxHealth

MDxHealth SA operates as a molecular diagnostics company in Belgium, the Netherlands, Spain, Poland, Italy, the United States, rest of European Union, and internationally. The company develops and commercializes epigenetic and other molecular tests for cancer assessment and the personalized treatment of patients.

