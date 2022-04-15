Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRRP) Declares Dividend of $0.50

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRRP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 14th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 9.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th.
Shares of NASDAQ MDRRP opened at $21.50 on Friday. Medalist Diversified REIT has a 12-month low of $19.50 and a 12-month high of $26.45.
