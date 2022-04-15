MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley cut their price objective on MediciNova from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

Get MediciNova alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MNOV opened at $3.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.92. MediciNova has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $5.09.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of MediciNova during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new position in shares of MediciNova during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MediciNova during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of MediciNova during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of MediciNova by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 9,437 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.76% of the company’s stock.

MediciNova Company Profile (Get Rating)

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MediciNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediciNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.