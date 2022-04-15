MEET.ONE Trading Up 10,606.1% This Week (MEETONE)

MEET.ONE (MEETONE) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 15th. During the last week, MEET.ONE has traded 10,606.1% higher against the US dollar. MEET.ONE has a market capitalization of $17.09 million and $13.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MEET.ONE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002464 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00045651 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,039.92 or 0.07490099 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40,604.76 or 1.00046515 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00041741 BTC.

MEET.ONE Coin Profile

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 coins. MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MEET.ONE is medium.com/@MEET.ONE . MEET.ONE’s official website is meet.one

According to CryptoCompare, “MEETONE is an EOS block explorer. MEET.ONE is very active in EOS developer community. With product development experience of a hundred million users. Successfully launched the first automated BiOS BOOT process in the community test network. Another feature, Scholar Testnet, was developed by MEET.ONE and other three teams which have been committed to building better EOS Ecology. From Dawn 2.0, we began to provide block producers' technical support for the community. “

MEET.ONE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MEET.ONE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MEET.ONE using one of the exchanges listed above.

