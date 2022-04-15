Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.

JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. raised its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 4,936.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,290 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,239 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 16.2% of JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $34,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,709,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 42,214 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $14,199,000 after buying an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $561,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

FB traded down $4.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $210.18. 18,332,733 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,605,388. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $287.03. The company has a market cap of $572.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.39. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.82 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 12.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.04, for a total value of $104,739.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,064,277.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,525 shares of company stock worth $1,647,230. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $336.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. OTR Global raised shares of Meta Platforms to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.18.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

